Who dumped these tyres on the A640 Nont Sarah’s Road?

This photo was taken by Fartown driving instructor Pete Tiernan who says the tyres had been stacked in piles of four and numbered around 100.

He doesn’t know whether they have been dumped by illegal tippers or gathered up by countryside rangers from moorland to await collection by the authorities.

He spotted the tyre dump, just inside the Kirklees border, in a car parking area on Tuesday.

“They were all neatly stacked. I can’t see why anyone who was dumping the tyres would stack them like this. Have rangers been collecting the tyres? I can’t fathom it out. It was quite an odd thing to see.”

It’s not the first time that the remote stretch of road has been used as a dumping ground.

In December 2014 the Examiner reported that dead horses had been dumped at the side of the moorland road near to the Saddleworth border.

The bodies had to be recovered by Kirklees Council staff but not before many people saw the horrific scene.

And in April 2015 a huge pile of rubbish was dumped on the A640 at Scammonden. In April last year the suspected remains of a cannabis farm were dumped on the A640 near Cupwith Reservoir.

A Kirklees Council spokeswoman said the tyres are on National Trust property and they are in the process of dealing with them.