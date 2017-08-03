Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A mysterious complaint is set to delay the publication of Kirklees Council’s finalised accounts.

Two objections have been lodged by members of the public during the six week public inspection period for the draft 2016/17 accounts.

One has raised a question about the lawfulness of three of the council’s Private Finance Initiative (PFI) schemes; two schools related and one housing related.

The council’s auditors, KPMG, have not yet decided whether to formally accept the objection.

They have told council finance chiefs that the complaint will mean they will not be able to finalise their inspection of the council’s accounts before the September 30 statutory deadline.

The council has not revealed which PFI schemes have been called into question.

A spokesman for Kirklees Council, said: “The auditors have received a recent objection relating to historic PFI arrangements.

“We are aware that this is not a situation which is unique to Kirklees.

“Our auditor has not yet completed their initial review so have yet to decide whether they formally accept the objection.”

The other objection relates to the lawfulness of some of the council’s Lender Option Borrower Option (LOBO) loans.