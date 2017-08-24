Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The mystery of the big cat sighted prowling around Huddersfield Golf Club deepens.

Business partners Mark Robinson and Paul Shepherd spotted the beast as they approached the 15th tee at the Fixby course during a round of golf on Tuesday afternoon.

Mark managed to snap some pictures of the beast before it was alerted to their presence and dashed into the undergrowth .

Mark told club professional Alex Keighley what he had seen – and she tweeted TV’s Springwatch presenter Chris Packham to seek his opinion on the creature.

But now the creature seems to have gone to ground.

Golf Club members held a green meeting last night where the mystery was put on the agenda.

A spokesman at the club at Fixby said today: “No one has seen it since. It was a bit of a conversation piece as you can imagine. Being a wide open area, we will get animals coming in. It could be absolutely anywhere!”

The Fixby feline is the latest in a string of sightings of a beast resembling a black panther. Similar sightings have been reported in locations ranging from New Mill, Hade Edge and Penistone to Linthwaite and Birchencliffe.