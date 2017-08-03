Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A horse was a new addition to the attractions at Greenhead Park on Wednesday – but it’s not for children’s rides.

The mysterious nag was abandoned in Huddersfield’s main park and pictured calmly munching the grass.

It is thought the unfortunate animal may have been abandoned by travellers.

On the Greenhead Park Facebook page, a spokesperson commented: “A horse was found in the park this morning. Does anyone know where it may have come from as we are keen to not have it anymore?

“We’ve made arrangements for it to be removed from the park – if it’s chipped then the owners will be contacted, if not then it’ll be re-homed.”

Kirklees Council said it had captured the animal and was looking after it temporarily.

By late morning on Wednesday it had been moved to the council’s compound and was tethered awaiting collection by the police.

A spokesperson said: “We have contacted the police who have responsibility for abandoned animals.

“In the meantime we are doing what we can for the wellbeing of the animal.”

People on the park Facebook group said it may have escaped from a field in nearby Gledholt Bank.

But one called that theory into question.

“How on earth did it get in now the park is locked at night?” they said.

“Horses aren’t adept at climbing over fences and it would take a lot of people to lift one over!”

One person commented: “Awwwwww! Can’t we keep it as a park pet!”

“Ney,” responded another.