Who placed this bird of prey’s skeleton here – and why?

The questions are being asked by Derbyshire Police after the skeleton was left at the National Trust’s Gillott Hay workbase off the A57 Snake Pass.

A police spokesman said the skeleton was placed there around October 6.

“We are looking to try and find out who left it there and where it was found in the first place.

“At this time we are not suggesting that this bird has died from anything more than natural causes, but it would be nice to know where and when it was found so we can then make a decision.”

Anyone with information about this please call Derbyshire Police and ask to speak to Pc 2581.

After the force posted an appeal on Facebook, on follower said whoever left it there was “sick and twisted.”

Another said: “Poor bird. Hope it isn’t anything more sinister than simply someone trying to put the bird to rest.”