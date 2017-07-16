Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are investigating a mysterious incident after a large pool of blood was discovered on a Kirklees street.

The blood was found on the pavement and on a car on Green Lane, Westborough in Dewsbury at around 9.30am today.

Police were alerted and are at the scene but so far whoever has been injured has not come forward.

(Image: Google Street View)

Insp Graham Hawcroft from West Yorkshire Police said: “We have no injured person at the moment but it looks like something may have happened during the night.

“We are now doing house to house inquiries in the area to see if anyone knows what has happened.”

The main building on Green Lane is Westborough Methodist Church.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police via 101 quoting log 536 of July 16.