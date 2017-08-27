Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A naturist club revealed all this weekend when its members opened up for its first ever open day to mark The Great British Skinny Dip.

And no matter how many times you tell yourself that it is the most natural thing in the world it’s still hard not to feel at least slightly startled by the sight of stark naked men discussing Town’s chances against Southampton over a game of pool while their equally naked wives enjoy a cuppa and a chat.

Although I had known vaguely for years that there was a naturist club called Ashdene hidden away somewhere in Elland it was only on Saturday that I finally got round to visiting the seven acre site which overlooks the River Calder.

The club has existed for more than 30 years and currently has 168 members.

Barry Fairbrother, a 46-year-old motor trader from Bradford, says he found naturism the perfect cure for teenage angst when as a 13-year-old he found himself growing at alarming proportions – he grew an incredible 14 inches in height in just 12 months and says he found himself stooping to avoid towering over his friends and teachers.

He said: “I was self-conscious at school where I was taller than all the teachers and I used to find it restrictive having to wear clothes that didn’t fit.

“My parents couldn’t afford to keep buying new clothes every week. As soon as school finished I would find some quiet corner where I could strip off. It was a therapeutic way of dealing with all the stress.

“And I love coming here. You come through the gates and for a few magical hours the outside world ceases to exist and is no longer an issue. Everyone is friendly and there’s no judgment. There’s no hidden agenda. It’s not a front for anything else, it is what it is.

“I started coming on a Wednesday night four years ago and I always come at least twice a week while in the summer I try to come here every day. My partner is a naturist as well so that helps.”

Steve Davies, 59, who is originally from Crosland Moor but who now lives in Wakefield, said: “I’ve been a member here for three years. It’s something I have always wanted to get round to and now I have. I ended up on my own so I thought I would take the plunge.

“It’s a friendly and sociable place and I have never looked back.”

One middle-aged woman from Shelf, who didn’t want to be named, said she was “gobsmacked” by what she had seen.

She said: “It’s an immaculate place. We saw the preview article in the Examiner and thought we would come and take a look and see how other people live. I’m totally gobsmacked at how relaxed and communicative people are.”