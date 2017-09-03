Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A mother says her baby son was left screaming in agony after getting a nasty rash from his nappy.

Jodie Foster said her son Skylan, who is almost two, was left with what looked like chemical burns and blisters around the back of his legs and on his bottom within half an hour of her putting him in the nappy – one of a pack of own-brand nappies she bought from the Wilko store in New Street, Huddersfield.

And Jodie, 25, of Kipling Close, Crosland Moor, said she was disgusted that staff at the store offered only to refund the £3.25 she paid for the nappies and did not seem to take her complaint more seriously.

“They have not said if they are going to check the batch or even recall them,” she said.

Jodie said: “I bought the pack of nappies last week but I only started using them about four days ago. I have used the same brand of nappies since Skylan was born and he is now nearly two.

“It was about the fourth nappy from the new pack. I changed him before going to a friend’s house who lives a five or 10-minute journey away. After 10 minutes of being at my friend’s I noticed my little boy trying to scratch around his nappy.

“I went to change him and he screamed out in agony. He’s suffered with what looks like chemical burns and blisters all over where the nappy has been on. He didn’t have a single mark before I put that nappy on.”

Jodie said she was treating his injuries with Drapolene cream and had also been prescibed a stronger cream by her GP.

She said: “I would like to know what was on the nappy to cause this. He was in a lot of pain. He has only ever had a nappy rash when he was teething. I don’t want this to happen to anyone else.”

Jodie said she had now swapped to another brand of nappy.

A spokesperson from Wilko said; “We are very sorry to hear that a customer has had cause to return a pack of our Wilko nappies to store. As a family business we care deeply about all of our customers and take any complaints very seriously, particularly when they are related to the welfare of children.

“We would ask the customer to contact us to arrange a suitable time for us to discuss this directly with her. We can see from our records that we have received no direct approach but that the customer was immediately given a full refund in-store, which is standard procedure.

“We have sold over 650,000 packs of Wilko brand nappies this year and can confirm that we have received no similar reports via our customer care team.

“Since receiving this query, we have contacted our supplier and based on the information provided can confirm that there has been no changes in any of the materials used to make the nappies in question. We can also confirm that we rigorously test our products to ensure they pass independent toxicology tests.”

The spokesperson said: “There are other circumstances which can cause a reaction in the nappy area and the UK disposable nappy manufacturers Trade Association provide detailed information about this.

“At this stage, we’re sorry it isn’t possible for us to comment on the cause of the rash any further, but we do wish the baby a speedy recovery.”