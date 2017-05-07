Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Former S Club 7 star Hannah Spearritt said she’s ‘loving’ Huddersfield after the town hosted its first ever Comic Con which brought thousands of people into town.

The singer-turned-actress appeared alongside her co-star and former flame Andrew-Lee Potts during a celebrity-packed sci-fi convention.

The convention took place at Kirklees College and featured question and answer sessions with actors, ‘Jedi fight academies’ taught by a Star Wars stunt double and cosplay competitions.

Hannah, 36, and Bradford-born Andrew-Lee, 37 both starred the TV show Primeval as time-travelling dinosaur hunters.

During a live question and answer session the former couple were asked how they were finding Huddersfield and Hannah replied: “I’m loving it!”

Both of the cult actors, who were in a six-year-long relationship with each other in real life, are firm favourites on the UK convention circuit.

Star Wars actor Andrew Lawden, who was Liam Neeson’s stunt double in Episode I – The Phantom Menace, taught children how to use lightsabres.

Fans of the franchise were in luck because John Altman, who got his career off to a flying start when he played an X-Wing pilot in Episode VI - Return of the Jedi but is better known for his role as ‘Nasty’ Nick Cotton in EastEnders, had a meet-and-greet stall.

Doctor Who’s Peter Roy and The Chase’s Shaun Wallace also had meet-and-greet stalls.

The celebrities joined an array of movie props and memorabilia, such as Luke Skywalker’s Landspeeder, K.I.T.T. from KnightRider and a rocket cycle from Flash Gordon.

Replica vehicles included Lightning McQueen, star of Pixar Cars, KITT from Knight Rider and GCPD cars from Batman.

The biggest movie props included a 35ft ‘Stay Puft Man’ from Ghostbusters, a 20ft Jabba the Hutt and a 14-foot T-Rex beside Jurassic Park gates.

Organiser Martin Ballard said: “You bet we’ll be repeating it next year.

“I’m exhausted and delighted at the same time. Over 3,000 people came through – all with lots of positive comments.

“For a first time event, we’ve already got plans in the making for bigger events with the sci-fi loving folk of my home town.”