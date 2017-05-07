Former S Club 7 star Hannah Spearritt said she’s ‘loving’ Huddersfield after the town hosted its first ever Comic Con which brought thousands of people into town.

The singer-turned-actress appeared alongside her co-star and former flame Andrew-Lee Potts during a celebrity-packed sci-fi convention.

The convention took place at Kirklees College and featured question and answer sessions with actors, ‘Jedi fight academies’ taught by a Star Wars stunt double and cosplay competitions.

Hannah, 36, and Bradford-born Andrew-Lee, 37 both starred the TV show Primeval as time-travelling dinosaur hunters.

During a live question and answer session the former couple were asked how they were finding Huddersfield and Hannah replied: “I’m loving it!”

S Club 7's Hannah Spearritt and Huddersfield Examiner reporter Stephanie Finnegan

Both of the cult actors, who were in a six-year-long relationship with each other in real life, are firm favourites on the UK convention circuit.

Star Wars actor Andrew Lawden, who was Liam Neeson’s stunt double in Episode I – The Phantom Menace, taught children how to use lightsabres.

Fans of the franchise were in luck because John Altman, who got his career off to a flying start when he played an X-Wing pilot in Episode VI - Return of the Jedi but is better known for his role as ‘Nasty’ Nick Cotton in EastEnders, had a meet-and-greet stall.

Doctor Who’s Peter Roy and The Chase’s Shaun Wallace also had meet-and-greet stalls.

Comic con event at Kirklees College, Huddersfield. Sean Wallace of the TV programme The Chase at the event.

The celebrities joined an array of movie props and memorabilia, such as Luke Skywalker’s Landspeeder, K.I.T.T. from KnightRider and a rocket cycle from Flash Gordon.

Replica vehicles included Lightning McQueen, star of Pixar Cars, KITT from Knight Rider and GCPD cars from Batman.

The biggest movie props included a 35ft ‘Stay Puft Man’ from Ghostbusters, a 20ft Jabba the Hutt and a 14-foot T-Rex beside Jurassic Park gates.

Organiser Martin Ballard said: “You bet we’ll be repeating it next year.

“I’m exhausted and delighted at the same time. Over 3,000 people came through – all with lots of positive comments.

“For a first time event, we’ve already got plans in the making for bigger events with the sci-fi loving folk of my home town.”

