A man who damaged his girlfriend’s car with a knife was high on cocaine at the time, a court heard.

Nathaniel Dickinson pleaded guilty to two charges of criminal damage when he appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court.

The court heard that the incident happened on June 17 at a house in Fairview Road, Batley.

During a row Dickinson used a knife to cause hundreds of pounds worth of damage to her Ford Fiesta.

The 25-year-old also damaged a kitchen unit inside the property.

The Huddersfield court heard that his grandmother, who was his main source of support, died a couple of years ago and he turned to drugs and alcohol to cope.

This had a considerable impact on his relationship with his girlfriend and behaviour but he hopes to reconcile his relationship with her, the court was told.

Dickinson, of Ealing Court in Batley, had used cocaine on the day and has since vowed not to use the drug again.

Daniel Smith, mitigating, said that his client had a difficult history of previous offending.

He added: “It’s hoped that a period of intervention will help with matters going forward.”

District Judge Michael Fanning ordered Dickinson to pay £250 compensation to Miss Henry as well as £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge.

He must complete 33 days of activities, including a thinking skills programme, as part of a community order.