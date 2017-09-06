Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Telecoms giant BT is offering free work placements to help young people in West Yorkshire get “work ready”.

The 15-day course, combining hands-on work experience with coaching and training, is open to anyone aged 16 to 24 not currently in education, employment or training.

The course will help participants build confidence and learn practical work skills such as CV writing and interview techniques.

Attendees will get a certificate to show their achievements and demonstrate their commitment to prospective employers.

The next West Yorkshire course starts on September 20, 2017, and will be held at the BT offices, Sovereign Street, Leeds.

It will include a chance to work alongside engineers from broadband network business Openreach, part of BT Group.

The placements will include mock interviews and the development of individual plans of the next steps to find employment or return to education.

Visit www.bt.com/workready .