Neighbour from hell Martin Wallace hurled racist abuse

A woman was forced to quit her job due to stress caused by her nightmare neighbour.

Polish Mariola Lach was left shaken after Martin Wallace hurled racist abuse at her over a two month period.

Wallace, of Newland Court in Birkby , pleaded guilty to racially-aggravated harassment when he appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court.

The abuse occurred between March and May this year, the Huddersfield court heard.

Prosecutor Matt Boxall said that there was an ongoing dispute between Wallace, Ms Lach and her partner who was of Croatian descent.

She lived directly above Wallace and on April 28 was verbally abused by the 44-year-old as she left her flat with her partner.

Mr Boxall told magistrates: “Due to being abused regularly by the defendant she decided to start recording every conversation on her phone.

“He shouted from his bathroom window aggressively, calling her Polish dog s***.”

Magistrates were told that Wallace also made reference to recording the couple but he had only installed a dummy camera.

Kirklees Magistrates Court, Huddersfield.

Mr Boxall added: “The complainant said she was scared, humiliated and harassed.

“She lost her job as a hairdresser due to stress and being unable to work.”

Ms Lach said she felt that her neighbour’s behaviour was unpredictable and that he would play loud music to try and provoke her.

Magistrates were told about another incident when Wallace yelled abuse at her as she headed out of her flat down the stairs.

Wallace’s tenancy at the flats is now under review.

His solicitor explained that he was suffering from a psychotic illness, probably paranoid schizophrenia, and his actions appear to have been influenced by this.

Magistrates made a restraining order banning Wallace from communicating with Ms Lach for 12 months.

He also has to complete a nine-month community order with 10 days of rehabilitative activities and a mental health requirement.

Wallace was fined £100 and ordered to pay £100 court costs and £85 victim surcharge.