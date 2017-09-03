Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A teenager caught on camera clashing with his neighbour has been fined over a “handbags” fight.

The row erupted on Oaken Bank Crescent in Lowerhouses on July 31, Kirklees Magistrates’ Court heard.

Kheshawn Wilson and another male were seen goading each other over the fence before the 18-year-old went into his garden.

He acted aggressively towards the other man before running at him, prosecutor Jill Seddon said.

She added: “The fell to the floor, half in and half out of the (front) door.

(Image: Google)

“There were punches flowing and arms flailing and various other people got involved.

“Mobile phone footage was taken by a witness who then called police.”

Wilson pleaded guilty to using threatening or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause a person to fear unlawful violence.

His solicitor Mark Mangano explained that his part in the fight was not as great as his neighbour’s.

District Judge Michael Fanning told Wilson: “It’s not very nice to watch. There’s an element of handbags that got out of control.

“There’s clearly aggression on both sides.

“It’s six and two threes but you can’t resort to violence in the street like this.

“The proper thing to do would be to walk away.”

Wilson was fined £90 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge.