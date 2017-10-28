Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Five Huddersfield people are sharing prize money totalling £6,000 after playing People’s Postcode Lottery.

Their postcode of HD4 6QL was drawn for the lottery’s daily prize. Four of the residents in Russett Grove, Ashenhurst, scooped £1,000 each while another who plays with two tickets doubled their prize amount to £2,000.

They were congratulated by People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Julie McCourt.

A minimum of 31% of ticket sales goes directly to charities. Players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised more than £237m to date for good causes across Great Britain and overseas.

Organisations to get funding include Dark Horse Theatre, based at Huddersfield’s Lawrence Batley Theatre, which received £19,990 last year to run drama training for people with learning disabilities

