A nervous first-time flyer accused of groping a male airline steward’s groin wept for joy as he was cleared of sexual assault.

Builder Joe Hirst, 22, from Brighouse , was flying to the Canary Islands with his girlfriend to celebrate his birthday but claimed he drank vodka and beer to calm his nerves as it was his first time in an aircraft.

At 30,000 feet witnesses claimed he inexplicably reached out and fondled the purser’s inside leg in a ‘cupping motion’ as the victim was serving drinks to other passengers.

The steward, who cannot be named, rebuked Hirst for his behaviour but said he was met with a drunken grin and snigger by the unruly holidaymaker who also said: ‘’Ooooohhh’’ to him in a gay-like flirtatious voice, a jury heard.

Hirst was later escorted off the Jet2 aircraft by Spanish Police when it touched down at Fuerteventura and was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault when he arrived back in the UK after his holiday.

At Minshull Street Crown Court, Manchester, Hirst denied the charge claiming he never touched the steward and was cleared by a jury who took three hours and 18 minutes to deliberate.

As the not guilty verdict was returned, Hirst put his head in his hands and started crying whilst his girlfriend Shannon Potter and two male friends shouted: “Get in.”

Afterwards he said: “I just want it to get back to normal and how it was.”

The court heard the incident occurred on January 15 last year after Hirst, a driveway builder, and his girlfriend of six months Miss Potter boarded the 10am flight from Manchester for the trip which had been booked for him as a birthday present.

It was alleged trouble began two and a half hours into the flight when Hirst kept putting his leg in the aisle causing an obstruction to cabin crew as they served drinks and snacks.

The steward - who cannot be named - told the hearing: “During the second bar service he began to reach with his arm as if getting something from the trolley and when I asked what he was doing he looked up and with the same hand he reached around and touched my thigh with an upward stroking motion.

“I was facing towards the rear of the plane and he was on my left. He seemed to take it as a bit of a joke - there was a little laugh and snigger. He said the word: “Ooohhh” in a flirtatious voice and then went to touch my genital area.”