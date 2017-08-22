Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Could the biggest names in music be about to return to live gigs in Huddersfield?

The answer, potentially, is yes - if the right concert is offered at the right time.

“Never say never,” says Gareth Davies, managing director of Kirklees Stadium Development Ltd.

Back in July 1995 REM graced the stage of the-then Alfred McAlpine Stadium, arguably the biggest band to rock Huddersfield since the Sex Pistols 18 years earlier. They were supported by The Beautiful South, who returned (themselves supported by Cast) in 1997. The Eagles performed in 1996, and Bon Jovi in 2001.

Elton John appeared in 2005, then Bryan Adams in 2006. And for a brief moment in time Huddersfield joined the UK’s stadium concert circuit.

Since then Huddersfield has been left behind as a summer stadium concert venue, overtaken by the likes of near neighbours such as Sheffield, Manchester and Leeds.

But as the town celebrates and embraces its Premier League status, stadium chiefs say the door remains open to discussions with international concert promoters.

Mr Davies added: “It’s not a ‘done deal’ that it’s finished altogether. We have got a very busy 52 weeks of the year with football and rugby league.

“However over the years that we have not had concerts we have had non-club events. It’s entirely appropriate that the stadium is used as broadly as possible outside the fixture list.

“The right concert at the right time is an example of that. As and when the right opportunity is presented to us it will be given due consideration.”

Mr Davies said he was mindful of associated issues connected with big crowd attractions, such as parking, which he described as “a crucial consideration”.

But with high-profile acts attracting fans who, in turn, bring revenue into the town, he revealed that approaches from international artists (or their managements) would be looked at.

“The council has always been keen with the stadium that there are other appropriate events,” he added.

“Anything between a Town or Giants match that fits into that other bracket helps to spread the word about Huddersfield and the club in general. We would only consider the right thing at the right time.

“It’s not that there will not be any again. But we would be very careful about what is brought to us.”

The new capacity at the expanded stadium is 24,338. And with the potential for fans watching from the pitch the numbers could increase further.

