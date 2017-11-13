Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A school for autistic children has opened a new £150,000 sensory play area.

Woodley School and College in Almondbury can now offer a new innovative play experience to its pupils.

The school, which is on Dog Kennel Bank, worked with Wakefield-based Sutcliffe Play to design a bespoke sensory and physical development area.

It has music, active, climbing and quiet zones with no physical boundary lines and a ‘daydream den’.

Headteacher Anne Lawton said: “The introduction of the new sensory and physical development area will play a major role in supporting children with autism to extend their learning in a fun environment.

“The outdoor learning spaces are encouraging our children to engage and to learn and so to be happier.

“The children have already improved their physical activity and become better at social interactions and communication.

“On behalf of Woodley School and College, we would like to say a special thank you to Kirklees Council, the Huddersfield Rotary Club and the Freemasons of Yorkshire and West Riding who have donated funds to complete this project. We look forward to many years of enjoyment and development for the children with our new play facility.”

The playground was officially opened by the Mayor of Kirklees, Clr Christine Iredale.