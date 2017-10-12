Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Older Town fans still talk of what might have been – had Bill Shankly stayed on as manager of the club.

Now the Liverpool legend’s time at Leeds Road features in a 90-minute film, Shankly: Nature’s Fire, which has its world premiere on Sunday, October 29, at Liverpool Philharmonic Hall.

Two years in the making, the film includes contributions from former players such as Ian St John, Denis Law, Roger Hunt and Kevin Keegan; sports writer Hugh McIlvanney and author Irvine Welsh as well as family members and fans.

As well as his achievements at Liverpool, it talks about Shankly’s time in Huddersfield, including how he used to join local lads in a kickabout on Sundays when he was living at Crosland Road, Oakes.

The film has special meaning for Persephone Rizvi, assistant producer at production company Riverhorse, which was commissioned by BBC Scotland to make the movie.

She said: “Being born and bred in Lindley, I feel a sense of pride whilst working on this film.

“Delving into Huddersfield-specific archive stored away for years by major broadcasters and having the opportunity to get my hands primarily on such inspiring and reflective memories of his time at Huddersfield is an experience I surely won’t forget.”

Shankly, born in Glenbuck, Ayshire, was appointed Town manager in 1956. He played for Carlisle United and Preston North End before beginning his managerial career at Carlisle and moving to Grimsby Town and Workington before arriving at Town as assistant to manager Andy Beattie.

As manager, Shankly took charge of Town legends including Les Massie, Bill McGarry, Vic Metcalfe and Kevin McHale – and famously signed the 16-year-old Denis Law.

But he resigned in 1959 – after failing to persuade the Town board to sign two more top class players – and took up the job that would secure his status as a football legend at Liverpool FC.

Persephone said Shankly’s footballing values were now firmly part of the current Town set-up under chairman Dean Hoyle and coach David Wagner.

She said: “It’s been amazing to learn that my home town was and is still very much considered to have a leading football presence, fortunate enough to have Shankly’s values and expertise integrated throughout the years.

“Shankly strongly believed that working as a collective front was the way to drive teams forward and it seems that those integral values have remained with Huddersfield even more so today.”

For ticket details go to boxoffice.liverpoolphil.com