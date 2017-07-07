Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Greenhead College in Huddersfield welcomed back its first principal, Graham Cooksey, to officially open a new building named after him.

The Cooksey Building, which was completed last autumn, will be used for humanities including history. geography, geology and religious studies. Staff say the four-storey site is an attractive, modern learning resource that will also cater for further growth in student numbers.

The college, which has 2,300 students aged 16-18, draws its population from 12 partner schools across Kirklees. Previously it opened the Rostron Building in 2013.

Among those present for the opening was former Kirklees Council leader Sir John Harman, who as a teacher was appointed by Mr Cooksey during his 14-year tenure as principal, and chair of governors Roger Bryant.

Mr Cooksey, 81, retired in 1987 after 14 years but has retained a close association with Greenhead. He was said to be surprised and delighted to have the building dedicated in his honour.

Principal Simon Lett said he was “thrilled” with the new building, which also includes a new study centre that allows students to work independently.

He added: “It makes Greenhead an even more attractive option for young people and represents a further addition that cements our status as the number one college in Yorkshire.”