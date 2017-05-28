Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A new management committee has been elected for Springwood Sikh Temple ... but there appears to be an internal dispute within the temple.

The election, which took place at the Guru Nanak Gurdwara in Prospect Street, supersedes what was described as the first-ever women’s management committee.

That election, which followed an internal dispute at the temple, was found to be unconstitutional.

General Secretary Mr Balbir Singh Pawar said: “We can confirm and declare that a new management committee has been elected in accordance with the constitution of the Guru Nanak Gurdwara in Huddersfield.

“The so-called ‘women’s committee’ did not file their formal nominations as per the constitution and were in fact illegally declared by a few people from their group.”

The latest declared management committee includes Jarnail Singh Uppal (President), Balbir Singh Sohal (Senior Vice President), Dedar Singh Chawal (Vice President), Balwinder Singh Pawar (General Secretary) and Balhar Singh Sandhu (Assistant General Secretary).

The move comes just days after a declaration that for the first time in Huddersfield’s Sikh history women occupied many senior posts on the committee.

Mrs Ravinder Samra said the women of the Sikh community had joined together and proposed changes to the running of the temple and that it had been welcomed by a majority of Sikhs in Huddersfield.