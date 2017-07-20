Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield-born actress Jodie Whittaker will be paid the same as current Time Lord Peter Capaldi, BBC Director-General Tony Hall has said.

Following the furore after the publication of its pay report revealed a huge gender gap Mr Hall was quick to confirm there would be “parity” between the two actors.

Ms Whittaker’s agent has declined to comment but the files, published on Wednesday, showed Capaldi was paid between £200,000 and £249,999 for 2016/17 while he was playing the title role in the cult show.

Capaldi said he was “incredibly excited” about her appointment, adding: “I do think it is time for 13th Time Lord to be a woman.”

The BBC says the talented actor, who is originally from Skelmanthorpe and who has a string of top hits behind her, is destined to be an “utterly iconic Doctor” and her appointment has been generally well-received.

However there has been some backlash against her winning the coveted role from the more conservative Dr Who fans with some saying they would have preferred a man to have got the job.

But Ms Whittaker told fans ‘don’t be scared of my gender’ after she was announced as the first woman to play the Doctor,