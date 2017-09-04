Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hipperholme Grammar has become an all-through school.

Extensive building work has taken place over the summer holidays to transform the senior site in Bramley Lane, Hipperholme, into one base for all the school’s pupils aged three to 18.

This means the junior site based at Wakefield Road, Lightcliffe, has closed and been moved to the grammar school.

Refurbishments have included converting the former music block into the early years area with reception and nursery classes having their own self-contained play area. The music suite is now in the former sixth form block.

There have been further redevelopments to home two new music practice rooms, an office for junior school headteacher Sarah Weller and six refurbished junior school classrooms.

The new term which starts tomorrow (Wednesday) also marks the beginning of Jackie Griffiths’ role as Hipperholme Grammar School headteacher having taken over from Jack Williams who has moved to Bolton School.

She said: “There has been a huge transformation over the summer. This has been a mammoth task from dismantling walls, ceilings, doors and fencing to building new toilets and classrooms. Everyone has worked tirelessly to ensure we would be ready for the new term.

“The junior school yard at the front of school has come alive with fantastic activities designed by the children and painted in bright colours on the floor.

“It’s going to be fantastic to be on one site – communication between the two sections of the school will be improved and we will work as one team. This site encourages our family ethos and allows us to share expertise across the age groups.”

Hipperholme Grammar School was launched as the independent Hipperholme Grammar School Foundation in 1985.