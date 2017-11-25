Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A newly opened Greggs has been burgled ... yet again.

The shop only opened on the Fountain Retail Park on Huddersfield Road, Liversedge , in late October but was raided twice within hours.

Now raiders have struck for a third time.

Police responded to reports of a burglary at the store at 9.32pm last night.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Suspects used a sledgehammer to smash an 8ft by 5ft window at the side of the building. They entered the premises but were disturbed by the alarm and left empty-handed.”

The store was officially opened on Thursday, October 26, but that night thieves broke in twice by smashing the front window.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

It’s not thought the thieves had taken much, if anything.

Greggs had to shut for the day for emergency repairs.

The shop is on the retail park next to the Sainsbury’s Local store just down from the Fountain traffic lights at Roberttown.

Enquiries are ongoing into last night’s raid and anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area around the time should contact officers via 101 quoting crime number 13170550940.