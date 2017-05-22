Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Huddersfield school is to get a new headteacher.

Michael Seaton, who has returned from working abroad for several years, has been appointed headmaster of Huddersfield Grammar School in Marsh and will start in September.

Current headmaster Tim Hoyle is moving to Quinton House School, another private school in Northampton.

The move came as Mount School at Edgerton , an independent school just one mile away, announced it was facing closure.

Mr Seaton previously worked in Abu Dhabi as head of senior school at Brighton College Al Ain, an international boarding and day school.

The married dad-of-two said: “I am delighted to have been appointed Headmaster-elect of Huddersfield Grammar School and look forward to becoming part of what is clearly a very special community of pupils, colleagues and parents.

“It is abundantly clear that Huddersfield Grammar is very highly regarded in the local community for providing a first-rate independent school education.”

For a number of years, he had worked in business as a senior account executive after studying at Newcastle University and Ipswich School in Suffolk.

Simon Camby, Director of Education Europe at Cognita, said the private company that owns the school is delighted to have secured a ‘high calibre candidate’.

He added: “Throughout his career, Mr Seaton has been driven by combining excellent pastoral care for children alongside high expectations to reach the best outcomes and destination school for each child.”