Plans for 50 new houses near to one of Calderdale’s busiest junctions will be decided by councillors on Tuesday.

Crosslee Plc want planning permission for the houses on land off Brighouse Road at Hipperholme – just 230 metres away from the junction.

But it’s been described as an “accident waiting to happen.”

It will be third time lucky if there’s a ruling. Councillors on Calderdale’s Planning Committee have twice deferred a decision as they need more information. And housing plans for the site have been rejected twice before in 2004.

The council’s planning officers recommend it be permitted, subject to a legal agreement, but not everyone is happy about the plans.

Objections include the impact of more vehicles using Hipperholme junction.

Clr Colin Raistrick, ward councillor, said: “The effect on traffic in the area will add considerably to what is already a dire situation.

“The proposed access point is in a very dangerous spot, with traffic accelerating towards Brighouse from Hipperholme lights. The right turn from this access, into what is for several hours of the day, standing traffic is an accident waiting to happen.”

He said a pending application for an Aldi supermarket not far away will increase traffic volumes by 7-10% through the crossroads.