A new plastic ten pound note bearing the image of author Jane Austen will been released into circulation tomorrow.

And the new £10 will start appearing in tills, wallets, purses and pockets over the next few days and weeks.

With a series of raised dots in the top left-hand corner of the tenner it's the first Bank of England note with a tactile feature to help blind and partially-sighted people.

The polymer tenner is made from the same material as the plastic £5 note which features Sir Winston Churchill.

It also contains an 'extremely small amount' of tallow, or animal fat, used to produce the plastic which has caused some consternation among vegetarians and animals rights campaigners.

More than one billion new tenners have been printed and will begin to arrive from cash centres into banks, shops and people's pockets.

(Image: PA)

The note was officially revealed at Winchester Cathedral by the Bank of England on July 18 - the 200th anniversary of Austen's death.

"There can be no better place to unveil the new £10 banknote, featuring Jane Austen, and there can be no better time than today, the 200th anniversary of her death," Bank of England governor Mark Carney said at the launch.

The new £10 notes are designed to last more than twice as long as the current paper tenners and are supposed to stay in better shape after repeated use.

The old tenner, featuring an image of Charles Darwin, will be phased out and withdrawn in spring 2018.

Who's Jane Austen?

(Image: PA)

Austen was born in Steventon, Hampshire, on December 16, 1775, to George, a rector, and Cassandra Austen, the daughter of a rector at All Souls College, Oxford.

She had eight siblings, some of whom went on to become military and navy officers.

Austen wrote ground-breaking books such as Sense and Sensibility and Pride and Prejudice which satirises the stuffy social order of the Georgian and Regency upper and middle classes.

Like many great authors and artists she enjoyed little recognition for her work during lifetime before becoming a posthumous sensation.

She died in Winchester in 1817, aged just 41, and was buried in the north aisle of the cathedral.