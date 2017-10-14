Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A new jewellery store has opened in Huddersfield town centre.

Swarovski is in the Kingsgate Centre and is the latest in the chain’s thousands of stores worldwide.

The company has a long history.

Founded in 1895 in Austria, Swarovski designs, manufactures and markets high quality crystals, genuine gemstones and created stones as well as finished products such as jewellery, accessories and lighting.

The Swarovski crystal business is run by the fifth generation of family members and has a global reach with approximately 2,800 stores in around 170 countries, more than 27,000 employees and revenue of about 2.6 billion euros in 2016.

In Huddersfield they have certainly gone for a modern look from using stainless steel prisms on the outside to the inside where walls are textured with reflective white relief prisms of various lengths.