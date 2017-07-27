Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A world renowned legal team has joined the fight to keep a hospital in Huddersfield.

Let’s Save HRI says it has secured new lawyers and parted ways with the firm that was jointly representing both it and Hands Off HRI.

Leeds based Addleshaw Goddard will take over from Irwin Mitchell as the battle to save NHS services hots up.

Last week Kirklees health chiefs’ plan to demolish the infirmary and move the majority of care to Halifax was taken out of their hands and referred to the Secretary of State for Health.

But a court case could still be required if Jeremy Hunt decides to give the controversial plan the green light.

Let’s Save HRI said the move to change lawyers had been unanimously agreed by its committee and supported by the majority of members who voted.

Campaign secretary, Nicola Jowett, denied it was to complete the split with Hands Off HRI, who are still represented by Irwin Mitchell.

“It’s no secret the two groups have had disagreements,” she said.

“But we want to win and save the hospital more than we want to fight with the other group.

“That’s what got us thinking about it.

“At the best of times it can be very dangerous to have joint legal representation. It has the potential to go really wrong.

“Both groups have got very different ways of working – we’ve always taken the stance of being politically neutral.

“So instead of butting heads we should be using our heads to fight this from two sides.

“Two plans of attack increases the prospect of success.”

Nicola said they would be attempting to get their share of the joint legal fund back but said it would be more important to concentrate on the new strategy than starting another row.

It is thought it could cost as much as £200,000 to take the case to keep HRI open to court.

She said Addleshaw Goddard had indicated it would be prepared to do a “no win, no fee” type deal and would be flexible on the costs depending on the strength of the case.

“They’re not just in it for the money,” she said. “I genuinely feel they want to help.

“They’ve helped community groups in the past; they’ve defended this sort of action and taken this sort of action.

“They’re really experienced in doing this sort of thing.

“They’ve taken on some really big people in the past, including Michael Gove.”

Nicola said if huge sums were raised and the case was lost then the money could be given to charities linked to HRI, such as Kirkwood Hospice or the Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

In a statement to supporters, Let’s Save HRI, said: “We believe the timing is right for a change because no actual case has got underway. “It will allow the new representation time to be brought up to speed.

“We understand that people may be worried about the financial side of a change but we would like to reassure the public that we have not lost or wasted any money that has already been paid in legal fees.

“These have paid for reviewing/drafting documents and receiving advice, all of this we still have.

“We understand people may feel concerned about this move but we would like to reassure them that the steering committee has extensively researched this and given it careful consideration before it was put to members for a vote.

“We fully believe this is the right thing to do to give the Let’s Save HRI campaign the best chance of success in the fight to save our hospital.”