A new patients waiting lounge has opened at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary.

The Libby and Bertie Lounge at HRI aims to create a positive experience for patients when they are leaving hospital.

It has been supported by Age UK Calderdale and Kirklees and the idea behind its name is that people are leaving hospital and re-gaining their ‘liberty’ (Libby-Bertie).

Judith Churley, of Age UK, said: “We have opened a lounge with a pleasant environment where patients can await their onward journey home.

“The lounge will be staffed by Age UK Calderdale and Kirklees and volunteers who will be on hand to sit and talk and respond to any queries or concerns, signposting to services that may help when they get home.

“Patients will be warmly received and can enjoy a chat with each other and the volunteers supporting the service.

“The lounge area will have a television, snacks and drinks, magazines and even games to help people relax while they await their transport home.”

Patients can find the Libby and Bertie Lounge on Block 2 – Floor 2.

Hospital chief executive Owen Williams and Hilary Thompson, CEO of Age UK C&K, cut the ribbon to officially open the lounge on Wednesday.

Gillian Sutilic from HRI said “The Trust recognised that patients weren’t getting the expected and required experience whilst waiting for their transport on discharge from hospital so we approached Age UK to ask for their support in setting up a new area where discharged patients would be able to wait for their transport home.

“The Libby and Bertie lounge is an area where patients are able to relax, interact with each other and talk with staff and volunteers in an informal setting.

“Age UK staff and volunteers manage the lounge, providing personal one to one support whilst patients are waiting to leave the hospital.

“This is also an opportunity to establish if there are any additional patient needs beyond the hospital e.g. at home, and which Age UK can help signpost and facilitate and to reassure the patient that they will be cared for once leaving the hospital.”

If you would like to volunteer at the Libby and Bertie lounge, please contact Age UK Calderdale and Kirklees on 01422 252040.