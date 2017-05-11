Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There’s a new look for drivers on First Bus services across Huddersfield.

The company has issued brand new uniforms after getting feedback from employees who said they wanted a uniform to suit both male and female drivers.

The new outfit includes tailored blouses for female drivers, body warmers, new trainer-style shoes and an innovative “sholo” – shirt meets polo – top.

Paul Matthews, managing director at First West Yorkshire, which operates dozens of services in the Huddersfield area, said: “Our drivers are our ambassadors so it is important that they look the part. We have listened to feedback and we’re proud to be unveiling the new driver uniform, which has already been trialled in depots across the UK and has received positive feedback from drivers.”