A 24-hour gym is set to open in Huddersfield.

Work is under way to transform a disused unit at Ringway Industrial Estate into a state-of-the-art gym operating round the clock.

The Gym Group, which already has 97 sites across the UK and describes itself as a pioneer of low-cost, no-contract gyms, will officially open the gym on October 23 – but will be open for viewing by potential members from October 9.

Adam Haines, who has worked in the fitness industry for more than 11 years, has been appointed general manager of the new gym, which will employ between 12 and 15 personal trainers.

(Image: Huddersfield Examiner)

Work to install changing rooms and internal offices is getting under way to be followed by the arrival of about 180 items of equipment, including treadmills, cross-trainers, exercise bikes and rowing machines. There will also be a range of resistance machines and weight-lifting areas. A new car park has also been created.

Adam said the Gym Group was investing about £1.2m in the new facility as part of a strategy to open about 20 new gyms a year.

“We have had this site for about two years, but we had some delays in dealing with the landlord and exchanging contracts. Huddersfield has been a priority for a long time.”

He said the new gym had already attracted 600 members who were attracted by the low-cost, no-contract model. “We don’t have a swimming pool, a steam room and sauna or high membership fees. We’re a gym for people who want to rock up, work out and leave.

(Image: Huddersfield Examiner)

“We want to attract a whole new group of local people to The Gym – for example, those on low incomes, students, retired people and shift workers as well as those who simply value the 24-hour opening and flexible membership terms.”

He said the gym would also benefit from being close to retailers at the Ringway Centre, including Aldi, Matalan, Dunelm, and Wynsors World of Shoes.

John Treharne, chief executive of The Gym Group, said: “Our members tell us they love the quality of our high-spec equipment and the flexibility The Gym provides, so we’re really looking forward to bringing this to Huddersfield.”

The Gym Huddersfield will offers monthly membership for £11.99.

The Gym Group was founded in 2007 and is the longest established UK operator of budget gyms with 97 sites and more than 400,000 active members. The company, which undertook a £250m stock market flotation in 2015, has 15 sites in the North, including ones in Leeds, Manchester, Sheffield and Newcastle.