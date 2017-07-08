Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man threatened to “do time” for harming his ex-partner and then stamped on her phone after she tried to call police.

Andrew Kaye, of Sheffield Road in New Mill, was found guilty of assault following a trial.

He appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court in custody after a warrant was issued for him when he missed the hearing.

The attack happened at the New Mill home of his ex on December 29 when he turned up in anger after hearing that she planned to move away with their two young children.

Prosecutor Jill Seddon said: “The defendant shouted at her: ‘If you take my kids away from me I’ll kill you, I’ll do time for you’.

“He pushed his way into the house and started throwing things around.

“She started dialling 999 and he’s snatched the iPhone from her.”

The court heard that the 29-year-old then went out to his car and his ex followed to try and retrieve her phone.

As she got into his car, Kaye pulled her out and then stamped on her phone before throwing it over the hedge.

Jonathan Slawinski, mitigating, said that there was a scrum at the front door involving the parties followed by a “silly altercation” at his client’s car.

District Judge Michael Fanning ordered a report from probation staff before sentencing him.