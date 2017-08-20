Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A new path at a reservoir on the moors between Holmfirth and Oldham has proved a hit with visitors and wildlife alike.

Dove Stone reservoir is a favourite for families and walkers from Huddersfield as it is a 15 minute or so drive from Holmfirth and Meltham.

Following months of hard work by RSPB Site Wardens and a hardy gang of local volunteers, visitors to Dove Stone can now enjoy a walk off the beaten track through a woodland setting, taking in wildlife ponds and reservoir views.

The new path has been created through one of United Utilities’ mature conifer plantations (known as Pennyworth Plantation) and allows all visitors, including those with all terrain wheelchairs to experience a different setting to the main circular trail.

Staff and volunteers will next be planting trees such as oak, rowan and birch to create a mixed woodland of the sort that would naturally grow there.

Dove Stone reservoir is owned by United Utilities and the water company works in partnership with the RSPB, who manage the estate. The partnership aims to encourage public access and recreation, while protecting water quality and wildlife for future generations.