Huddersfield Town’s historic promotion to the Premier League has been marked with a permanent display.

To celebrate the Terriers’ success, Kirklees Council and Kirklees Active Leisure (KAL) commissioned a plaque.

The special plate has now been installed at Huddersfield Leisure Centre.

The commemorative plaque, designed by Stella Coralla, now proudly sits alongside the town’s other sporting achievements, including Olympic medals and other trophies and plaques.

The plaque was unveiled in front of an audience including KAL’s Chair of Trustees, Dawn Stephenson, Kirklees councillors and Dean Grice from Huddersfield Town Foundation.

A spokesperson for KAL said: “As proud partners of HTAFC it felt only fitting that Kirklees Council and KAL should celebrate their success of being promoted to the Premier League and the Huddersfield Leisure Centre provided the ideal setting.

“Those who have visited will have seen other trophies, Olympic medals and plaques displayed in the leisure centre, celebrating the great sporting heritage of Kirklees.

“KAL approached artist Stella Coralla as she has designed the other plaques displayed in the leisure centre celebrating local sporting success, so she was the obvious choice.

“Stella felt the football disc recognises the success of HTAFC and what it means to the town.

“It’s a nice addition to the existing five sports featured.”

Stella added: “As a collective, hopefully the plaques inspire people to get involved in different sports and help to raise aspirations.”

The event was a proud moment for Dean Grice, who said: “This marks a huge achievement in the club’s history and we hope it encourages people to participate in sports at any level.”