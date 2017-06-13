Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

New guidelines are being proposed for courts sentencing offenders in cases of cruelty to children and female genital mutilation (FGM).

The guidelines – now out for public consultation – include revised guidance in cases of cruelty to a child, the introduction of guidelines for causing or allowing a child to die or suffer serious physical harm and the offence of failing to protect a girl from the risk of FGM.

The proposals from the Sentencing Council for England and Wales, cover offences involving incompetent parenting or deliberate abuse – such as leaving children home alone or in insanitary conditions, neglecting them or putting them at risk through alcohol or drug abuse or subjecting them to ill-treatment and violence leading to serious injury or death.

It could also involve a parent failing to act to protect their child from ill-treatment by someone else in the household and introducing a new aggravating factor of an offender blaming others for an offence to avoid prosecution.

On failing to protect a girl from the risk of FGM, the council said it was keen to ensure consistent and appropriate sentencing when offenders are convicted – taking into account the psychological impact on victims.

Sentencing Council member Mrs Justice Maura McGowan said: “These offences are committed against particularly vulnerable victims – children – and so we want to ensure that sentencing properly reflects the harm they have suffered.”

The consultation runs until September 13. Go to www.sentencingcouncil.org.uk