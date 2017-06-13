New guidelines are being proposed for courts sentencing offenders in cases of cruelty to children and female genital mutilation (FGM).
The guidelines – now out for public consultation – include revised guidance in cases of cruelty to a child, the introduction of guidelines for causing or allowing a child to die or suffer serious physical harm and the offence of failing to protect a girl from the risk of FGM.
The proposals from the Sentencing Council for England and Wales, cover offences involving incompetent parenting or deliberate abuse – such as leaving children home alone or in insanitary conditions, neglecting them or putting them at risk through alcohol or drug abuse or subjecting them to ill-treatment and violence leading to serious injury or death.
It could also involve a parent failing to act to protect their child from ill-treatment by someone else in the household and introducing a new aggravating factor of an offender blaming others for an offence to avoid prosecution.
On failing to protect a girl from the risk of FGM, the council said it was keen to ensure consistent and appropriate sentencing when offenders are convicted – taking into account the psychological impact on victims.
Sentencing Council member Mrs Justice Maura McGowan said: “These offences are committed against particularly vulnerable victims – children – and so we want to ensure that sentencing properly reflects the harm they have suffered.”
The consultation runs until September 13. Go to www.sentencingcouncil.org.uk