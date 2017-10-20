Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A worrying Facebook game is encouraging children to disappear and not contact their parents to tell them where they are.

Youngsters - some just 14-years-old - are doing a '48-Hour Challenge' where they go missing without a word to their families.

They often 'go missing' in pairs or small groups - and they score themselves based on the number of mentions they get on social media.

This means frantic parents asking Facebook followers for help only add to the “game”.

One mum in Northern Ireland whose child disappeared recently told Belfast Live : “This is a competition and it’s sick. The anxiety it left our family in is unspeakable.

“My child and others left Co Down and Co Antrim and were found 55 hours later in Ballymena.

“I was terrified they were dead or would be raped, trafficked or killed. But these kids just think it’s funny. There was not even a moment of remorse when my child was taken into police custody and when the police brought my child home, I could see posts of selfies from the police car.

“I’ve been told my child and friends are in the lead in this competition because they managed to vanish for 55 hours before they were discovered. “It was just terrifying and my child, who is 14, doesn’t seem to get it. They need a wake up call but I’m worried what that would be.”

Anyone concerned about a child can call the NSPCC Helpline on 0808 800 5000. Children can contact Childline anytime on 0800 1111, or by visiting www.childline.org.uk