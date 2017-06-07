Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ackley Bridge is set in a fictional Yorkshire Mill town and centres around the merging of schools which brings a clash cultures for the largely divided white and Asian communities.

Pupils from Trinity Academy, North Halifax Grammar School, Crossley Heath School and Calderdale College are reportedly featuring in the show.

Filmed at former St Catherine’s Catholic High School on Holdsworth Road in Halifax which closed in 2013, the producers found the building and location had all the elements to make the drama work.

The cast includes familiar faces including former EastEnders soap stars Paul Nicholls and Jo Joyner, Sunetra Sarker (Casualty and Brookside), Adil Ray (Citizen Khan) and Poppy Lee Friar (Eve).

And there may be some local faces in the mix as the show’s director, Penny Woolcock, is keen to nurture local talent.

Director Penny Woolcock said: “I think it’s so important to have dramas that reflect the fact that most people live in provincial towns far away from the metropolis.

“All the kids you see are from local schools. Kids even popped up in the art and costume departments.

Speaking of how the filming went, she added: “Everyone was very welcoming. We didn’t have any aggro whatsoever, it was remarkable. I think it’s partly because we did the groundwork, we didn’t just show up. We went round and spoke to people and explained what was going on. And we'd get local people involved – for example, the street that Missy and Nas live on, a lot of the extras are the people who live on that street. That really changes how people feel about filming.”

The weekly six-part series promises to “explore the chaos, humour, camaraderie, pride, prejudice, conflict, romance and jealousies that define the school experience for teachers, pupils and parents alike.”

Jo Joyner is cast as ambitious headteacher Mandy Carter, desperate to prove the controversial mix of segregated cultures in the classroom can work. Fellow former Walford resident Paul Nicholls plays her husband, PE teacher Steve Bell.

Tomorrow night’s marks the first day at the newly integrated school, Ackley Bridge College, and best friends and neighbours Missy and Nas are now attending the same school for the very first time. Nas’ more conservative school friends take against Missy. Nas sides with her school friends and Missy, fuelled by anger, decides to play dangerous liaisons.

Ackley Bridge starts on Channel 4 at 8pm.