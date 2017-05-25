Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A long running planning saga at a Brighouse hotel and restaurant has taken a new twist.

Popular wedding venue Casa has been battling planning officials for years over its extension after hotel bosses built a bigger building than had been agreed.

It was given permission to build a two storey extension in 2009 but built three floors instead.

A bid for retrospective approval was turned down.

Two years ago Casa lost a planning appeal and was ordered to demolish part of the premises on Elland Road.

But last year it won a High Court challenge that quashed the enforcement order allowing it to re-apply for retrospective planning.

The latest attempt at a solution was expected to be agreed by Calderdale councillors this week.

But Casa owners have now hit a further setback after its latest application was snubbed by the council’s planning committee.

Commenting on the decision, a spokesperson for the Casa Hotel and Restaurant, said: “We have been working extremely closely with the planning officers to present a scheme that was acceptable to all.

“We were therefore taken aback when the vote narrowly went against us.It has been runbling on for eight years

“However, having heard the reasons some of the councillors objected, we are optimistic that with a few more minor adjustments we will be able to present revised plans at the next meeting that will be acceptable to all.”