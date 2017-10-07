Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

They’re like fire drills.

They hit us and everybody panics. People stand about talking about it. What does this mean? What should we do? Who is responsible?

Then after the dust settles we file back inside and get on with our lives. Until it happens again.

The headline that shook us all this week was dozens of innocent people slaughtered in the deadliest mass shooting in modern US history. I have seen this headline three times in my life: Virginia Tech, Pulse nightclub in Orlando, then Las Vegas. I am 25 years old, and it doesn’t even shock me.

What does shock me is that the President can sweep the issue of gun control under the rug, when the evidence is staring us all in the face in the form of lives lost needlessly; parents left without children, and children left without parents.

Yet the lengths exceeded to prevent other things happening simply to satisfy the prejudices of privileged men in office is baffling.

Take abortions. Let’s make it as hard to get hold of a gun as it is to get an abortion.

Wannabe gun toters should have to face the embarrassment of telling their doctor they want to get their sweaty little hands on an automatic rifle, knowing full well they’re being judged.

Then after being sent away with a leaflet patronisingly explaining safe gun ownership, have to pay out of their own pocket to board a plane to a strange town 500 miles away.

They’d have to walk through throngs of angry protesters outside the gun shop shaming them for their decision, waving placards showing the gruesome images of some of the 11,400 people killed in shootings each year.

Then years after purchasing one, they’re made to hide it away like a dirty secret. Shamed by their families. Told they’re a murderer.

Or perhaps if you want to buy a gun you should go through the same process political refugees must do to escape the war zones they once called home.

Leave home in the dead of night with just the clothes on their back. Take their kids and pray no one catches them slipping away in search of a DDM4 in a store 2,000 miles away in a scary country where people daub racist abuse on their doors.

They’d know that if caught trying to get a gun they’d be shot, but if they stayed at home they’d risk being bombed.

They’d have to hand over whatever cash they had to exploitative strangers to get on a boat with hundreds of others desperate to get a gun, and risk seeing their children drown.

They’d know that many places that sell guns will send them away, but in the places that will, they face abuse from people shouting, ‘oh you want to buy a gun? Go back to where you came from you filthy mass murderer’.

If only.