If there’s one thing that makes me angry it’s littering.

To live in a civilised society and a beautiful area we all have to contribute towards it. I don’t just mean financially, I mean in terms of effort.

So seeing people throw litter on the floor and fly-tip the contents of their waste bins or homes makes me mad.

It’s a sign of sheer selfishness for someone to think they can deposit their used crisp packet/chocolate wrapper/cigarette on the floor and then think it’s up to someone else to clear it away.

Same goes with fly-tippers - they demonstrate arrogance and a lack of respect for others in dumping waste, often in the countryside where they’ll go unnoticed. Cowards!

A few weeks back I was enjoying a drink at a canalside bar when I saw a drunk man throw a blow-up doll into the canal.

Yes, a blow-up doll, thrown into a canal and left there floating away for someone else to clean up.

If I’d had my phone to hand he’d have appeared in the Examiner at the next opportunity to publicly shame him for littering.

And I’d have told him, via this column, where he could retrieve his blow-up doll and where he could insert it when he did collect it.

Marsden and Slaithwaite residents told: Report Ale Trail louts

Sadly I just faced abuse when I asked him if he was going to pick it up.

I wonder if, when sober, he cares that someone else had to clean up his mess?

I suspect not.

His sort is so self-obsessed they rarely give thought of what impact their actions have on others.

Yes we pay council tax and yes that contributes towards refuse collection and keeping our streets clean, but why do some people make the job of refuse workers harder?

A company called Kingdom, contracted by Kirklees Council to fine people for environmental offences, has received criticism for their efforts.

I agree some of the people fined by this company nationally have been treated unfairly - if someone drops a receipt then picks it up, give them the benefit of the doubt.

And feeding the ducks is fine too, as long as it’s something ducks can eat and not an old TV thrown into a duck pond.

Since April 2,853 people locally have been caught dropping rubbish and have been handed a £75 fixed penalty notice in the process.

Not a single person was fined for similar offences the 12 months before, because the council didn’t have staff to patrol the streets.

I’d argue that thousands of people have been getting away with littering for years and now they’re getting what they deserve - being hit in the pocket.

I do understand that some may think it’s too heavy handed, but if people don’t throw litter on the floor then they have nothing to worry about.

I’d urge Kirklees Council to go further: take evidence the wider public film and use it as part of a prosecution. A few high-profile cases sends a strong message to others.

Secondly, Kirklees does need a re-think of its ‘tip’ policies.

It was introduced because tradespeople were abusing it, but it has left residents struggling, mainly around DIY projects, and I love a DIY project.

Finally, we all need to stop criticising the council - flytipping happened before the new tip rules and it’ll happen if they ever change them. Please direct your criticism at the people who do it.

It might not make any difference, the sort of person who dumps and litters shows such little respect they probably won’t care.

But if our town centre looks a mess then it’s because we - the wider public - do not treat it well. If you see someone littering, expose them - show them what society thinks of their actions.

Same goes for the beautiful countryside we are surrounded by. On the edge of a national park and with plenty of rural walks, it’ll only remain unspoilt if we keep it unspoilt.