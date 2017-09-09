Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There has been more bile spouted by bigots in the past year than a gall bladder the size of the Hoover Dam could hold.

Hate crimes have risen by staggering numbers, the far-right have suddenly got an extra spring in their step, and Katie Hopkins still has a job (no, I’m not sure why, either).

Let’s face it, there have always been racists, homophobes and sexists, and sadly, long will they continue to pollute society with their pathetic bigotry.

But it’s the fact mainstream platforms choose to give airtime to these views and give them any legitimacy that is so worrying.

Good Morning Britain made a shameful decision in inviting a bigoted quack onto its sofa on Tuesday to talk “gay cure therapy”. Cure and therapy may not be the right choice of words, as they suggest there is something abnormal about being gay in the first place, but it’s the word that was used by ITV producers so I use it here through gritted teeth.

Gay cure ‘therapy’ is not medicine or counselling. It’s an abhorrent practice that in the past has resulted in men and women taking their own lives, being emotionally scarred, and preventing them from having healthy relationships. You know, when it was a thing, about a century ago.

The breakfast show chirpily tweeted shortly before speaking to Michael Davidson: “On next next we’ll meet the man who claims we can ‘cure’ homosexuality in men. Any thoughts?”

Oh boy were there thoughts. Many thoughts. But were there any from the people who made this decision in the first place?

Homophobes like Davidson believe that people who are gay, lesbian or bisexual need to be ‘cured’ by trying to alter their sexual feelings so they are attracted to the opposite sex.

It’s confounding how such extreme bigotry even had a minute of airtime.

“He has the right to free speech,” some said. “Even if it is hateful and homophobic.”

Yes he does. But giving him a seat on national television and asking him about what he believes isn’t stopping him from expressing his right to free speech. It only serves to reach out to others who have such appalling views and say, “look, it’s okay if you think this - there are others who do too.”

If I refused to lend you my microphone because I knew you were a Nazi, I wouldn’t stop you from being a Nazi. I’m just not allowing you to share my platform in spouting about your twisted ideologies.

Good Morning Britain did the same when they let Tommy Robinson on to wave a Koran around. As did Mail Online when they published a column likening migrants to ‘cockroaches’.

Twitter and Facebook also have plenty to answer for - the mere fact some of these people are given ‘blue ticked’ accounts rather than banned from fanning the flames is something equally as concerning.

No one is impeding on anyone’s right to free speech. Just questioning why mainstream media are giving hateful people the oxygen they so crave.