It's going to be an extremely close call between the Labour and Conservative candidates fighting to be your MP, an Examiner poll suggests.

Our survey indicates the General Election battlegrounds in Kirklees will be decided by a handful of votes.

More than 1,500 people took part in our poll, telling us who they were going to support on June 8.

The results show almost equal support for Conservative and Labour in the Huddersfield and Dewsbury constituencies.

In the Colne Valley the Tories have a small lead while in Batley and Spen, Examiner readers have Labour as clear favourites to hang on.

But the results are far from decided with almost a third of those surveyed in Huddersfield saying they had not decided who to vote for.

In the Colne Valley a quarter are unsure who they will support, while in Batley and Spen three-in-ten people don’t know who to vote for yet.

Voters in Dewsbury are the most sure, with less than 20% undecided.

The potential downgrade of Huddersfield Royal Infirmary’s A&E is a huge issue for the electorate also.

More than half of the people in Huddersfield (58.4%) and Colne Valley (58.7%) who took part in our poll, said it was the main factor in where they would cast their vote on June 8.

Even residents of Dewsbury ( 37.7%) – which also includes the Mirfield, Denby Dale and Kirkburton wards in its constituency – said it was a key part of who got their support.

The huge cuts to Kirklees Council were the second most influential factor for people in Huddersfield, Colne Valley and Dewsbury, while in Batley and Spen the downgrading of Dewsbury Hospital and council cuts were of equal concern.

For many, the snap election called by Theresa May last month is a one issue election, all about Brexit.

The poll reveals Kirklees folk all agree that it is the third most important issue for them after the NHS and the economy.

Potential voter swing is also revealed by our poll with 35.8% of UKIP voters in 2015, saying they will turn to support the Tories.

A quarter said they would stay loyal to UKIP but it has now been revealed that there are no UKIP candidates, so that figure could be boosted further.

Only 10.5% of UKIP voters thought they would switch to Labour.

A little over two-thirds (71.3%) of Labour voters thought they would stay loyal to the party, compared to 77% of Tories.