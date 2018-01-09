The video will start in 8 Cancel

AN MP has urged the Department of Health to step in and halt Huddersfield’s controversial hospital downgrade.

Amid a growing crisis in the health service, Paula Sherriff, MP for Dewsbury, Mirfield, Kirkburton and Denby Dale, asked the government to intervene in plans to reduce care at the infirmary.

Speaking at the ‘NHS Winter Crisis’ debate in parliament yesterday, she said: “Despite the best efforts of NHS staff, patients in my area were waiting routinely over 12 hours just to be seen at hospital.

“We’ve heard from (Tracy Brabin MP) about patients having to sleep on the floor.

“To that end will he now take the opportunity to halt all further downgrades and closures of services in my area at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary and Dewsbury Hospital until a full assessment of capacity is undertaken.”

Health Minister, Philip Dunne, responded: “A significant amount of funding, some £3.4 million, was made available to the honourable Lady’s area.

“Reconfiguration proposals are being driven by the STP process.

“It is down to local authority leaders and local NHS leaders and clinicians to determine what is the best configuration of services in their area.”