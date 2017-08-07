Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A cash machine which dispensed banknotes bitten by a mouse has been dismantled.

The machine, set into the side of the former NatWest Bank branch in Mirfield town centre, has been removed and the hole bricked up.

Businessman Andrew Nelson and one of his employees separately withdrew money from the machine one day last month – and discovered tiny teeth marks in their £20 notes.

The NatWest branch closed in Hudddersfield Road closed 2015 but the machine continued to be operated by a third party. The building remains empty and has been up for let.

Mr Nelson, who runs Comp-Fix.Biz in Knowl Road, said he planned to send the notes off to the Bank of England to be exchanged for undamaged ones after the Yorkshire Building Society where he banks declined to swap them.

When he contacted NatWest, the bank said it was nothing to do with them – even though the NatWest named appeared on the cash machine and the receipt – as it was being operated by a third party.

Mr said: “I can’t say I’ve used that cash machine since. I hope people don’t blame me for it disappearing! It would have been nice for some advance warning that it was going. I would have liked to ask the workman if he’d found any signs of life in there!”