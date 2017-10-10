Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A machete was discovered in a car during a police crackdown on crime in Huddersfield town centre.

Nine people were arrested on Friday night during a proactive policing operation tackling crime in Huddersfield.

The high visibility policing patrols were to tackle drugs offences, possession of illegal weapons, anti-social and alcohol-related disorder.

The operation also focused on carrying out licensing visits to the bars and clubs.

The arrests were for offences including affray, drink driving, theft, possession of Class B drugs and driving whilst disqualified.

Five vehicles were also seized as part of the operation, including vehicles being driven in an anti-social manor and without insurance. A machete was recovered from a vehicle and several persons were given directions to leave the town centre.

Huddersfield NPT Inspector James Kitchen, said: “We want to provide a strong message to people in Huddersfield that drugs offences, violence and possession of weapons will not be tolerated by West Yorkshire Police.

“We hope that our communities will be encouraged that we are taking proactive steps to remove criminality from the streets of Huddersfield.”

Police also had assistance from KMC CCTV staff in a van and also monitoring town centre CCTV as well as door supervisors employed by Industry and Phoenix on the night.

The operation was supported by high visibility police patrols in the town centre supported by the Special Constabulary, West Yorkshire Police’s dog unit, road policing teams, response officers and Kirklees Proactive Team.

PC Steve Nicholls of Huddersfield Neighbourhood Policing Team, who lead the operation, said: “We are very pleased with the results achieved on Friday night; making numerous arrests and seized vehicles using the roads unlawfully.

“I would like to pass on my thanks to all officers and staff for their support and expertise on the night. Many of the officers came into work on their days off which enabled us to conduct a successful operation in the town centre.”

Another operation was carried out back in July, which aimed to tackle the supply of illicit tobacco in West Yorkshire, which resulted in 60,000 illicit cigarettes being seized and £13,000 in cash.