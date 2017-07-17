Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Best known as Beth Latimer in ITV detective drama Broadchurch, Jodie Whittaker will now forever be known as the 13th Doctor.

But here’s nine things you didn’t know about the actress, who is also the lead in new BBC drama Trust Me...

1. It’s well-known that she’s from Skelmanthorpe and went to Shelley College, but a lot of people don’t know that she studied BTEC Performing Arts at Kirklees College.

2. A keen footballer and squash player as a youngster, Jodie is a huge cricket fan and her dad Adrian Whittaker, who runs a blinds shop in Marsh, was formerly president of Huddersfield Central Cricket League.

3. She met her future husband American actor Christian Contreras while she was studying at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama in London. The couple married in 2008.

4. At the age of 23 she stripped off for her first film role in Venus which was released in 2006. She starred alongside Peter O’Toole, the star of Lawrence of Arabia.

5. She can be spotted in both St Trinian’s films as the school’s receptionist, Beverly. She was close friends with the first film’s lead, Gemma Arterton.

6. She’s an ambassador for Mencap.

7. Her nephew Harry Whittaker, who had Down Syndrome, died in 2014 at the age of three. He played Leo Dingle in Emmerdale.

In an interview before little Harry’s death she said: “As proud aunty to Harry and Mencap ambassador, it has been fantastic to be able to help raise awareness for people with learning disabilities.”

8. She’s a mum-of-one, having given birth for the first time in 2015. A lot of fans don’t know this because she keeps her two-year-old daughter out of the spotlight.

9. Before filming began on season three of Broadchurch (which stars David Tennant, the 10th Dr Who), Jodie starred in a low-budget comedy called Adult Life Skills.

It was a debut production by Sheffield-based writer and director Rachel Tunnard and the film won her the Nora Ephron Prize for best female director at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York.

Some scenes were filmed in Almondbury and at Scammonden Water Sailing Club at Scammonden Dam.