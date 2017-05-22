Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A display at a prestigious flower show in London includes nine tonnes of sandstone imported from Holmfirth.

Welcome to Yorkshire’s garden, which was inspired by the county’s rugged coastline, opens to the public at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show on Tuesday.

It features a cliff, a beach with an artificially-powered sea, an abbey ruin and more than 3,000 coastal trees and plants.

Nine tonnes of sandstone was imported from Grahams Quarries at Hillhouse Edge Quarry on Cartworth Moor Road.

The family business provided much of the rock in the garden, as well as carving the stone for the abbey structure.

And Richard Clegg, a Holmfirth stonemason, and his son Lewyn built the abbey, dry stone walls and cliffs.

Garden designer Tracy Foster, from Leeds, said: “I’m thrilled to be sharing the unique beauty of the Yorkshire coast with everyone at Chelsea.

“I’m fascinated by how the geology and geography of an area can influence its plants and wildlife, what can be farmed there, and the development of the landscape’s character.

“Researching this garden has been a pure pleasure, as there has been so much to find out and enjoy. The main problem was deciding what to leave out.”

The entry also used 11 tonnes of Yorkshire chalkstone, eight tonnes of Scarborough sand and two tonnes of borrowed Flamborough pebbles.

Sir Gary Verity, chief executive of Welcome to Yorkshire, said: “Our eighth garden at Chelsea will recreate the rugged beauty of Yorkshire’s stunning coastline in the heart of the capital.

“The beach, cliffs and large water feature make it our most ambitious garden yet.

“With a designer as accomplished and decorated as Tracy Foster, we know this will be another show-stopping garden and will no doubt tempt the thousands of Chelsea visitors to come and experience Yorkshire for themselves.”