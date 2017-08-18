Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A gunman who fired a shot in a crowded Huddersfield nightclub has been jailed for nine years after a fragment of the bullet injured an entirely innocent drinker as he stood at the bar.

Mirfield man Wayne Bucknor, 35, had the weapon hidden inside his zipped up jacket when he managed to get into Kewz Bar without being searched in the early hours of January 31, 2016.

A jury at Bradford Crown Court was shown CCTV footage of Bucknor and his accomplice 35-year-old Martin Harriott heading upstairs to a bar and dancefloor area where Bucknor discharged the handgun into the ceiling.

A fragment of the bullet hit unsuspecting clubber Louis Jackson in the face, cutting his left cheek, and the jury also saw footage of the moment he appeared to flinch after being struck.

(Image: Huddersfield Examiner)

Jailing Bucknor today (Friday) Judge Neil Davey QC said the defendant had acquired the loaded handgun for reasons which will never be known and the unfortunate Mr Jackson was centimetres away from being blinded, seriously injured or even killed.

At the time of the shooting incident Bucknor, of Farrar Drive, was already the subject of a suspended prison sentence and he was also on bail over a robbery incident committed in Huddersfield back in June 2015.

During that attack he had kicked a passerby 15 times in the body and forced him to hand over his mobile phone after the victim had tried to take a photo of Bucknor’s car registration number when he saw him confronting a taxi driver in the street.

Bradford Crown Court heard today that Bucknor had previous convictions for robbery, possession of a Taser and affray.

Bucknor pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and assault in relation to the shooting at the bar and he also admitted the robbery offence.

Judge Davey concluded that Bucknor posed a danger to the public and in addition to the nine year jail term he imposed an extended licence period of three years.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Because he has been sentenced as a dangerous offender Bucknor will not be considered for release by the Parole Board until he has served two-thirds of his term.

Harriott, of Staynton Crescent, Bradley, was alleged by the prosecution to have “assisted or encouraged” Bucknor that night and following his trial he was found guilty of possessing the firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

He was cleared on the charge of assault in respect of Mr Jackson and Judge Davey said he accepted the fact that Harriott had not contemplated that Bucknor would fire the handgun in the club.

Harriott had no previous convictions for violence and the judge sentenced him to 18 months in jail for his role in the shooting incident and unrelated offences of simple of drugs.

(Image: West Torkshire Police)

Det Chief Insp Warren Stevenson, Senior Investigating Officer for the offence, said: “In discharging a firearm in the middle of a busy nightclub Bucknor acted with a stupidity and reckless disregard for the safety of those around him which beggar’s belief. Harriott also deserves the sentence he received for his role in the incident.”

Chief Supt Steve Cotter, District Commander for Kirklees Police, said: “Tackling firearms crime remains my number one priority as Kirklees District Commander and I welcome the example this sentencing sets.

“All firearms offences are thoroughly investigated by experienced detectives from the dedicated Firearms Prevent Team and Kirklees CID and we use every resource at our disposal to locate and prosecute those responsible.

“Carrying or using a firearm will result in you spending time in prison, often for many years.”