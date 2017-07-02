The video will start in 8 Cancel

TWO thousand people turned out to watch a classic Holmfirth event – 5,000 plastic ducks swimming for glory!

The charity event, now in its 35th year, was held at Sands Recreation Field and is expected to raise thousands of pounds.

Organiser Andrew Whitwam from Holmfirth Round Table said: “Stakes were high with the winner taking £1,000, second £500 and third £250.

“We had an absolutely fantastic turn out which has been amazing and everyone seems extremely happy with many of the stalls selling out. Obviously the glorious weather helped. We don’t know precisely how much money we have raised as it will take some time to count all the £2s – the cost of a single duck.”

The event ran from 11am-4pm and took place along a 3/4mile stretch of the River Holme.

Charities supported by Holmfirth Round Table will benefit.