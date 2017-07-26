Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fare dodging on the Huddersfield to Leeds train line is set to be cut when ticket gates go in at Dewsbury.

Transpennine Express (TPE), the rail firm that runs the station, has applied for permission to install automatic barriers.

TPE would not comment on how much it believes is lost through people not paying for tickets.

Andrew Croughan, TPE Station Manager for Dewsbury, said: “Revenue protection is a key priority for the rail industry as ticket revenue enables further investment to be made in the railway.

“We hope that the introduction of the gates will reduce the number of those travelling without a valid ticket.

“We and our fare paying customers don’t think it’s fair that although most do pay for their tickets and journeys, a minority don’t.”

He added: “The introduction of automatic ticket gates forms part of a wider programme of improvements for Dewsbury station, such as the recent installation of brand new seating on the station platforms.

“I also want to reassure customers and residents that once the new gates are installed they will still be able to use the main walking route through the station to Dewsbury town centre.”